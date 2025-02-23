Burgess Hill Town completed a league double as they put in a dominating display to comfortably beat Steyning Town 3-0 at the Shooting Field in front of a large away following.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made two changes from the excellent 1-0 midweek victory over AFC Croydon Athletic with Bobby Price, Joe Overy and Brannon O’Neill coming in for Reggie Ward, Nathan Cooper and Ben Pope.

Hill dominated the early exchanges but were dealt a blow at Stefan Vukoje limped off and Ward came on after just six minutes.

Hill’s first chance came as Chris Whelpdale got in down the right and pulled it back for Brannon O’Neill, whose shot was saved and the rebound was blocked.

But O’Neill didn’t have to wait long as he opened the scoring on 19 minutes as Whelpdale kept a move alive, he whipped one in, it took a nick and faell perfectly for the skipper to tuck home.

It was 2-0 soon after as a corner came in and the Steyning GK punched it straight up in the air and Whelpdale got a touch to send it spinning into the net.

Hill continued to press and were rarely threatened. Lovely play from Marcus Allen led them forward and he slipped in O’Neill who curled one just over. Hamish Morrison then pulled one back for Martyn Box, who smashed one over, while Ryan Worrall let one fly from 25 yards as the Hill ended the half deservedly ahead.

The second half didn’t change as Hill continued to have chance after chance. O’Neill saw the GK off his line from halfway and almost executed the goal of the season, but the GK just got a hand to it

Whelpdale was unplayable and again he beat the backline, he crossed for Ward who headed wide. Ward went close again as he cut inside and fired one just wide.

Kieran Rowe looked to catch the GK off his line but it was straight at the GK while Worrall also went close.

The Hillians got their third goal on 89 minutes when Whelpdale pinged it over the top, Bobby Price took one touch and then volleyed it over the keeper as the Hill dominanted.

Hill: Slav Huk, Bobby Price, Hamish Morrison, Ryan Worrall, Marcus Allen, Kieran Rowe, Stefan Vukoje (Reggie Ward 6), Brannon O’Neill (Harry Lawson 73), Chris Whelpdale, Martyn Box (Charlie Bonwick-Adams 89), Joe Overy (Noah Hoffman 73). Sub not used: Nathan Cooper.