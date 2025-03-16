Burgess Hill Town put on a five-star performance to hammer Hythe

Burgess Hill Town put on a five-star showing as they swept aside Hythe Town at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium to strengthen their spot in the Isthmian south east play-off places.

In a match sponsored by Only With Love Brewery, Hill bounced back in style to remain in third place with the win against a side fighting for survival.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made five changes from the Ashford United game with injuries causing a few issues and Ben Pope suspended. New signings Jay Beckford and Logan Dobbs both came straight into the starting XI while Nathan Cooper, Chris Whelpdale and Joe Overy also returned.

The visitors made a great start and had a couple of half chances but it was the Hillians who took the lead through their skipper. Hill did really well to keep the ball alive, It was fizzed in from the left and it came to Brannon O’Neill who steadied himself and slotted home.

Hill celebrate the opener - picture by Phil Dennett

Hill went close to doubling their lead on 14 minutes when some brilliant centre-forward play by Dan Perry saw him beat his man and pick out O’Neill but he headed straight at the keeper. Soon after, Perry, who had started brilliantly, had to be replaced as he pulled up with an injury and was replaced by the returning Stefan Vukoje.

Hill did double their lead on 25 minutes as Joe Overy won a corner which O’Neill swung in – Chris Whelpdale got to the near post and nodded it home.

It was 3-0 soon after as O’Neill sent a free kick in, debutant Logan Dodds nodded it down, Vukoje missed his kick, the GK scrambled it off the line and it looped up for Bobby Price to nod home from a matter of yards for his fifth goal of the season and send the Hillians comfortably in at half-time 3-0 ahead.

The second half continued in the same vein and it didn’t take long for the Hillians to score again. Overy was set in behind and showed brilliant composure, he saw Beckford unmarked and squared it for a tap-in for a goal on his return to the club.

Vukoje had a couple of chances to get his name on the scoresheet. He broke the offside trap and was set away. He looked to square for a fifth but the GK came out and did well to thwart his efforts. Soon after he got his way into a shooting position before pulling his effort just past the post.

On 74 minutes Beckford beat his man but his effort was met with another good save by the visiting goalkeeper Charlie Wealands.

Hill got their fifth and final goal of the afternoon as sub Reggie Ward got on the end of a cross at the back post and it looped up and over everyone into the net.

Ward nearly added a sixth before the end as he was found in the clear by Noah Hoffman but the Hythe GK again made a very good save.

It was an excellent afternoon for the Hillians and the sponsors voted Beckford as their man of the match after an excellent display by the returning forward.

Hill: Slav Huk, Bobby Price, Hamish Morrison, Brannon O’Neill (Harry Lawson 76), Nathan Cooper, Logan Dobbs, Joe Overy (Reggie Ward 72), Kieran Rowe (Ryan Worrall 81), Dan Perry (Stefan Vukoje 21), Chris Whelpdale (Noah Hoffman 54), Jay Beckford.

Brickworks MoM: Jay Beckford.