Burgess Hill Town return to winning ways on day of high emotion

Substitute Ollie Davies came off the bench and hit the winning goal at Broadbridge Heath on an emotional day for Burgess Hill Town FC.

News had broken the day before that club president Peter Miles had passed away and the announcement hit a lot of people at the club very hard. There was a minute's silence perfectly observed and both teams wore black armbands.

Joint Hill managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made three changes from the midweek draw with Sheppey United for this latest Isthmian south east clash.

Nathan Cooper, Bobby Price and Martyn Box came in for Alex Malins, Reggie Ward and Ollie Davies. There was a return on the bench for Ryan Worrall, who had been sidelined with injury since October.

The visiting Hillians had a couple of early chances. First Ben Pope’s header missed the target from Box’s free kick. Chris Whelpdale put a corner just over and Stefan Vukoje’s shot was tipped over by Alfie Hadfield.

Both sides had chances midway through the first half as Vukoje fired over forHill before Heath countered at pace and forced Slav Huk into a great low save.

Before half time Box crossed for Pope, he flicked it on and Vukoje forced Hadfield into a save and he couldn't tuck in the rebound.

The Hillians took just six minutes after the interval to break the deadlock with a brilliant move. Hill worked it from left to right and Hamish Morrison whipped it in and Whelpdale got his head on it to guide it into the corner.

The lead lasted just 12 minutes as a ball over the top saw a Bears player run on and cut it back for Callum Dowdell to slam home.

There were few chances for either side but great play between Whelpdale and sub Dan Perry saw the striker have half a yard and he rocketed one which hit the keeper and flew away.

Hill got their winner with 12 minutes remaining when a brilliant turn and ball from Vukoje slipped in sub Davies, who slipped it through the keeper’s legs to make it 2-1.

Hill nearly extended their lead as Harry Lawson got in down the right and his cross found Ward who saw his shot blocked before Perry had a header saved.

The Bears pressed for an equaliser at the end but Hill stayed strong. A shot from the right was deflected wide before a pot-shot went inches wide. The hosts screamed for a late penalty but Adam Adam was booked for a dive.

The Hillians won the points on a sad day for BHTFC and Hill remained in fourth place and closed the gap on third place Margate.

That win was for you, Peter.

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Nathan Cooper (Ryan Worrall 55), Marcus Allen, Harry Lawson, Stefan Vukoje (Reggie Ward 83), Kieran Rowe, Ben Pope (Dan Perry 67), Chris Whelpdale (Brannon O’Neill 87), Martyn Box (Ollie Davies 67).