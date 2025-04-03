Burgess Hill Town secure play-off place with win at East Grinstead Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Town FC secured their position in the Isthmian south east play-offs as four first half strikes saw the Hillians sweep aside East Grinstead Town 4-1.

The aim for the Hillians will now be to secure the third spot to get a home play-off tie in the semi-final.

Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett shuffled the pack making five chances from the weekend’s 2-1 win over Phoenix Sports. Bobby Price, Logan Dobbs, Harry Lawson, Stefan Vukoje and Brannon O’Neill came in for Reggie Ward, Marcus Allen, Ryan Worrall, Joe Overy and Chris Whelpdale.

The game was over at halftime as the Hillians stormed ahead 4-0 . They went ahead in the 9th minute when Hamish Morrison won the ball and played in Vukoje who cut inside and thundered one with his left foot into the bottom corner.

Burgess Hill Town's players and fans have had a special season - picture by Lynden Humphrey

Grinstead went close to leveling as Hill were caught sleeping from a set piece, a Wasps man was unmarked at the back post but a great save by Slav Huk denied him and then a goalmouth scramble ensued and Hill scrambled clear. At the other end a bouncing ball came to Bobby Price who hit it sweetly and it flies just over the goal.

An error at the back saw the Hillians double the lead as a back pass was missed by the GK and as the ball trundled towards the goal, Ben Pope on hand to smash home for 2-0. Four minutes later and it was 3-0 as Kieran Rowe crossed from the left, Pope flicks it on and O’Neill was there to force it home.

Hillians did not let up and went four ahead on 32 minutes as Pope smashed the ball home with a fantastic left foot volley.

The second half was just four minutes old when Hillians nearly added a fifth. Pope turned provider and crossed for O’Neill, he only needed a touch for 0-5 but he couldn’t stretch enough.

Grinstead pulled one back on 50 minutes as a corner came in and Matt Weaire converted. On 70 minutes former Hillian Connor Tighe smacked the post before the Wasps smashed one inches over.

Hillians nearly got their fifth as sub Joe Overy picked up a loose ball but put his shot straight at the GK as the Hill comfortably saw the game out.

Attention now turns to Saturday as BHTFC travel to AFC Croydon Athletic.

Hill: Slav Huk, Bobby Price, Hamish Morrison, Harry Lawson, Nathan Cooper, Logan Dobbs, Stefan Vukoje (Reggie Ward 62), Kieran Rowe (Ryan Worrall 78), Ben Pope (Marcus Allen 85), Brannon O’Neill, Martyn Box (Joe Overy 62). Sub not used: Chris Whelpdale.