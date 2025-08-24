Burgess Hill Town suffer first defeat since return to Isthmian premier

Burgess Hill Town suffered defeat for the first this season as Brentwood Town came from behind to win 2-1 and take all three points in Essex.

Going into the game both sides had a very similar record from their opening three games both sitting on seven points after both being promoted last season.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made one change to the starting XI from the 3-3 draw with Aveley as Brannon O’Neill made his first start of the season.

After a quiet opening the Hillians took the lead on 14 minutes as Martyn Box on the left sent in a brilliant delivery for Chris Whelpdale to thunder in a diving header for his third of the season.

Brentwood was Burgess Hill Town's latest destination | Picture: Colin Bowman

On 21 minutes good play from Hill saw George Vorster with time and space to drive, he cut inside and deflected a shot for a corner. After 2 scrambles in the box, Brentwood cleared the danger.

The hosts got themselves back on level terms in the 24th minute as their skipper Matt Cripps was on hand at the back post following a corner to level up the scores.

On 54 minutes Brentwood turned the game around as they took the lead. Roco Rees made a great save but the Hill didn’t clear it and Kymani Thomas fired in a great strike from the edge of the box.

Soon after that, only the brilliance of Rees kept Hill in the game as the stopper made a brilliant double save.

Rees was the hero again in the 67th minute after Brentwood were awarded a penalty and Rees made a brilliant stop to thwart the hosts putting the game out of sight.

Hill looked for an equaliser but the hosts held firm. Josh Spinks went closest but he headed straight at the keeper as Brentwood took the points.

Hill: Roco Rees, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Harry Lawson (Jaden Perez 60), Josh Spinks, Ryan Worrall, George Vorster (Ben Pope 75), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Ade Gbolahan 75), Brannon O’Neill (Tom Chalaye 60), Martyn Box. Not used: Marcus Allen.