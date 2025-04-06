Burgess Hill Town suffer loss at AFC Croydon Athletic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Town suffered a disappointing loss away at a sunny AFC Croydon Athletic on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hill were looking to make it three wins against the Rams this season but the hosts took the three points against the Hillians, who had confirmed a play-off position in midweek but need to make sure they finish third to secure a home semi-final.

After the midweek 4-1 win over East Grinstead managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made three changes with Reggie Ward, Ryan Worrall and Chris Whelpdale coming in for Bobby Price, Harry Lawson and Brannon O’Neill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill had the first effort of the game on seven minutes when Chris Whelpdale won a free kick with a lovely piece of skill and Martyn Box curled it up and over the wall and it flashed inches wide.

The Hillians will be in the Isthmian south east play-offs - but will they have a home semi-final? Picture: Lynden Humphrey

Croydon took the lead on 13 minutes out of nowhere, a simple ball across the box saw the Hill sleeping and Ibby Akanbi couldn’t believe his luck at the far post for a tap-in.

Hill had a mountain climb as four minutes later it was 2-0 – and the hosts had recorded two shots and two goals. It was a cracking finish from Akanbi to double his tally for the afternoon.

Hill tried to get back into the game and had a few half chances but weren’t as clinical as their hosts, with Rowe, Whelpdale and Vukoje all going close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half started with a massive chance for 3-0 but it was missed and then at the other end, Whelpdale put his effort at the keeper.

Vukoje had two half chances before Croydon sealed the win in the 59th minute with an absolute screamer from Nya Kirby who smashed one into the top corner from 25 yards.

Slav Huk made a brilliant double save to keep it at three while at the other end Hill should have pulled one back from a goalmouth scramble but it was cleared – and with seven minutes remaining a cross came to sub Jay Beckford at the far post but he couldn’t convert.

Hill will dust themselves down and look to go again on Saturday (April 12) when they welcome Deal Town to the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium – 3pm kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill: Slav Huk, Reggie Ward (Jay Beckford 71), Hamish Morrison, Ryan Worrall (Brannon O’Neill 64), Nathan Cooper (Marcus Allen 71), Logan Dobbs, Stefan Vukoje, Kieran Rowe (Harry Lawson 64), Ben Pope (Joe Overy 80), Chris Whelpdale, Martyn Box.