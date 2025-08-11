Burrows-Gibbs wins four county titles

By Mark Gibbs
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 10:40 BST
Mark Burrows-Gibbsplaceholder image
Mark Burrows-Gibbs
Sussex Masters Athletics Championships

Mark Burrows-Gibbs, who competes for the Worthing Harriers Athletic Club, this weekend competed at the Sussex Masters Athletic Championships at the Lewes Athletic Track.

He came away with four medals, all gold.

In 24 throws, over the four competitions, he improved his Seasons best distances, 11 times ! Setting new season's bests in all four events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mark Burrows-Gibbsplaceholder image
Mark Burrows-Gibbs

Javelin (33.96 m ), Hammer (20.11 m), Discus (26.10 m) and Shot (9.08 m). All in the V55 age group.

The javelin result jumped him up four places in the UK rankings for his age group going up to Tenth overall. The Shot also saw him climb 15 places from 39th to 24th.

A very satisfying long sunny day.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice