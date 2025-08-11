Burrows-Gibbs wins four county titles

Mark Burrows-Gibbs

Sussex Masters Athletics Championships

Mark Burrows-Gibbs, who competes for the Worthing Harriers Athletic Club, this weekend competed at the Sussex Masters Athletic Championships at the Lewes Athletic Track.

He came away with four medals, all gold.

In 24 throws, over the four competitions, he improved his Seasons best distances, 11 times ! Setting new season's bests in all four events.

Javelin (33.96 m ), Hammer (20.11 m), Discus (26.10 m) and Shot (9.08 m). All in the V55 age group.

The javelin result jumped him up four places in the UK rankings for his age group going up to Tenth overall. The Shot also saw him climb 15 places from 39th to 24th.

A very satisfying long sunny day.