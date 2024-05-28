Busy Bank Holiday weekend for Hailsham Tennis Club

Hailsham Tennis Club had a busy Bank Holiday weekend, with the ladies' first team in action on Sunday, and then the club fun day on Monday.

The ladies' 1st team were at home to a team from Wickwoods Country Club. First pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea made a good start against the Wickwoods 2nd pair, Hayley Brown and Lynne Reed, winning the tie-break in the first set 7-6 and taking the rubber with a 6-1 win in the second set. Hailsham's 2nd pair, Sam Noakes and Jill Greenall continued the good work with a 6-4, 7-6 win over Wickwoods 1st pair, Caroline El-Turki and Harriette Cusdin. In the reverse rubbers, Sam and Jill carried on their form with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Hayley and Lynne, but Georgia and Narun lost a close first set against Caroline and Harriette in the tie-break 6-7. In the second set they imposed their authority again with a 6-1 win, meaning the rubber went to championship tie-break (first to 10), which they won 10-6, giving the Hailsham team a 4-0 clean sweep, a much needed boost after a couple of lost matches. On Monday, social secretary Bridget Dodman looked out uncertainly on the pouring rain, but decided that the friendly tournament would go ahead. The rain stopped soon after and wasn't seen again throughout the morning as seven pairs divided into two groups and battled out an American tournament. Players would have one serve each, then exchange partners and play another four games, keeping their own scores. Chris Witt was drafted in to organise the games, and brought technology to bear with a spreadsheet projected onto the big TV screen. After a couple of hours' play, the spreadsheet extrapolated the data and declared that Narun Chea was the top player and Sean Chea second. Because of the format, even novices were winning games, which were followed by a communal lunch provided by the participants. Club President, Graham Chapman, declared it a great success and thanked Bridget and Chris for their efforts, as well as the many cooks.