Busy Lancing bowlers have week of mixed results

A Brodie Tray match was played at Lancing Bowling Club against Southwick Bowling Club.

This was a game of two halves with the first half being very close, score wise, however, at the end of the game, Lancing only managed to win one rink, lead, by Phil Hillsden, the score 15-13. Disappointingly, the result was 87-54. 8-2 on points win to Southwick.

Another Stracey Shield game came against Worthing Pavilion, who were on fire, and a difficult day for Lancing, who through several reasons unable to field the strongest team. All four rinks lost giving the Pavilion the deserved win, with the overall score 90-42 /10-0 points.

The regular Tuesday evening league game, Brighton & Hove DL Division 2 League, should have been played on 21st against Vicarage at Lancing. Somehow there was a mix up on where it was being played as Vicarage Bowling Club did not turn up. Disappointing for the players, but they then turned into a positive, playing an enjoyable practise game between themselves and afterwards enjoying refreshments which Paulette Salter had arranged.

Lancing's team for the Gladys Rowland match - Sandra Dunnion, Frances Johnston, Julia Knight and Jayne Thomas

The Lancing ladies entered the knockout Gladys Rowland Competition, on a sunny day against Lewes Bowling club at their club. Thanks to Jayne Thomas getting the team together as Lancing have a very limited number of lady bowlers. Julia Knight skipped, three, Jayne Thomas, two Frances Johnston and leading Sandra Dunnion. All the team played extremely well, winning all the way, and getting a result 26-14. They now await the winners of Lindfield v Woodingdean (A)

Stracey Shield was also played on this day against a very good Marine Gardens team. Captain of the Day Phil Hillsden, was disappointed that not enough players were available for selection to take part. Two rinks won and two lost with Alan Wadey achieving ‘top rink’ 27-17. The overall score was very close with a win for Lancing 85-80, Points scored 6-4.