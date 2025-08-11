Buxted Park hit winning ways at Wadhurst

By Laurence Worton
Published 11th Aug 2025, 17:16 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 09:28 BST
The 27th Wadhurst Open Mixed-Triples Bowls Tournament was played-out under ideal bowling conditions on Sunday, August 10.

Play started at 9:30am and it took 36 games to determine the winner with Buxted Park Bowls Club emerging worthy champions after eight hours of intense competition.

Buxted received their Cup and trophies from tournament sponsor Gary Tate of Tate Fencing along with £200 prize money.

Pictured left to right are Gary Tate, Managing Director - Tate Fencing, Linda Carless - Chair Wadhurst Bowls. John Taylor, Susan Walter and Jason Walter of the triumphant Buxted Park team

Here they are again!

In total more than 100 players and spectators were in attendance with clubs from Sussex, Kent and as far afield as Southampton all wanting to play on the superb Wadhurst green.

Entry is open for next year’s tournament and early expressions of interest are invited from clubs nationwide - www.wadhurstbc.com

