Cadets sweep to victory in Bosham Sailing Club's annual pursuit race
There were 33 starters, ranging from optimists to Devon Yawls and Yachting World Dayboats.
Starting from Cobnor, the sailors followed a triangular course followed by a series of loops, in a strong north easterly breeze (17-19 knots).
With wind over tide, the conditions were testing but the cadets showed their great talent taking four of the top seven places, with Benjy and Ludo beating their mums Laura and Anneka who came in 5th.
Second place went to Elsie Upton-Brown and Megan Bedford in a Feva, third was Andy Palmer-Felgate in a Europe, fourth father and daughter duo Dom and Paloma Akers-Douglas in a Mirror, sixth was Olaf Storton in an ILCA 4 and 7th was Matthew Board in an ILCA 6.
It was a true ‘all-family’ event with not only cadets competing against their parents, but other boats with a parent/child combination. It is the only event in which every member can race against other family members, regardless of age.