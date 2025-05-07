Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gutsy and talented Bosham Sailing Club cadets competed in the club’s annual pursuit race – and Benjy Gardner and Ludo Kameen swept to victory in their Feva.

There were 33 starters, ranging from optimists to Devon Yawls and Yachting World Dayboats.

Starting from Cobnor, the sailors followed a triangular course followed by a series of loops, in a strong north easterly breeze (17-19 knots).

With wind over tide, the conditions were testing but the cadets showed their great talent taking four of the top seven places, with Benjy and Ludo beating their mums Laura and Anneka who came in 5th.

Bosham cadet Olaf Storton powers through the fleet to achieve a creditable 6th position - picture: Marcus Evans

Second place went to Elsie Upton-Brown and Megan Bedford in a Feva, third was Andy Palmer-Felgate in a Europe, fourth father and daughter duo Dom and Paloma Akers-Douglas in a Mirror, sixth was Olaf Storton in an ILCA 4 and 7th was Matthew Board in an ILCA 6.

It was a true ‘all-family’ event with not only cadets competing against their parents, but other boats with a parent/child combination. It is the only event in which every member can race against other family members, regardless of age.