Cadets sweep to victory in Bosham SC annual pursuit race

Congratulations to the gutsy and talented Bosham Sailing Club cadets who competed in last weekend’s annual pursuit race with Benjy Gardner and Ludo Kameen sweeping to victory in their Feva. There were 33 starters, ranging from optimists to Devon Yawls and Yachting World Dayboats.

Starting from Cobnor, the sailors followed a triangular course followed by a series of loops, in a strong north easterly breeze (17-19knots). With wind over tide, the conditions were testing but the cadets showed their great talent taking four of the top seven places, with Benjy and Ludo beating their mums Laura and Anneka who came in 5th. 2nd place was won by Elsie Upton-Brown and Megan Bedford in a Feva, 3rd was Andy Palmer-Felgate in a Europe, 4th father and daughter duo Dom and Paloma Akers-Douglas in a Mirror, 6th was Olaf Storton in an ILCA 4 and 7th was Matthew Board in an ILCA 6.

It was a true ‘all family’ event with not only cadets competing against their parents, but other boats with a parent/child combination. It is the only event that every member can race against other family members, regardless of age.