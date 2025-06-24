Calling all netballers! Eastbourne Netball League to open new venue
Are you a Division 1, County or Regional team or player? or are you new to netball?
Eastbourne Netball League has a new venue opening in Wealden in 2026!!
We have the following new ventures coming to our league and hope you’ll join us!!:-
1- We are expanding our current league across both venues in Eastbourne and Wealden.
2:- We are starting a new Elite League for Division 1 teams and higher
2:- We are starting a Back to Netball League for all new and learning players/teams
The new venue is set to be ready next summer 2026 so message us for more information or to register your interest