Calling all netballers! Eastbourne Netball League to open new venue

By Eastbourne Netball League
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 15:52 BST
Are you a Division 1, County or Regional team or player? or are you new to netball?

Eastbourne Netball League has a new venue opening in Wealden in 2026!!

We have the following new ventures coming to our league and hope you’ll join us!!:-

1- We are expanding our current league across both venues in Eastbourne and Wealden.

Our new venturesplaceholder image
2:- We are starting a new Elite League for Division 1 teams and higher

2:- We are starting a Back to Netball League for all new and learning players/teams

The new venue is set to be ready next summer 2026 so message us for more information or to register your interest

[email protected]

