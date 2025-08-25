Calling America! Hailsham Tennis Club in Bank Holiday action

Hailsham Tennis Club played one of their favourite American tournaments on Bank Holiday Monday.

Once again there was a good turnout from all ages as Tournament Director Chris Witt sorted the players out into their pairs.

The format is for pairs to be allocated at random, playing against other pairs in their group for one serve each, before changing partners and playing another four serves. Each player keeps their own individual score, and finalists with the best record are chosen to compete in a semi final.

This time the semi finalists were Paul Lee and Narun Chea, Andy Leckie and Georgia Lee, Sean Chea and Tammy Roxburgh and Manny Galitzine and Mary Srey. After another round of the same format, the finalists were Andy and Georgia, Sean and Mary.

Bank Holiday tournament players

The winners were Sean and Georgia, before everyone tucked into the communal shared lunch which was brought by all the participants.

That will be the last tournament before two of the club's four courts are converted to a clay surface, as agreed at the EGM in March.

You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page, Instagram and on the club website.