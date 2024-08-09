Canton students achieve Gold at East Sussex Open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The elite team of Karate students at Canton Martial Arts, were selected to compete at the East Sussex Open Karate Championship on Saturday 20th of July.The squad has been training hard for this local event and wanted to be sure to represent Hastings and their academy with outstanding performances.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship had over 150 competitors from across the Southeast, and over 400 people in attendance, which made for a very special and unique experience.

Hastings had a huge range of students competing with a massive age and experience range. Members ranging from 4 years old to almost 60 and with students who are well experienced in competition all the way down to members who have been training only a few months!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Karate Coach at the Hastings Dojo, Luca Hale-Stretton, had this to say ‘Myself and the whole leadership team are immensely proud of our students at todays Championships. They have all worked very hard in class, and many upping their training to ensure their success. One thing about our Dojo here in Hastings, is that we breed champions, and this performance by the entire squad goes to solidify this mantra.’

Teens and adults with their winnings.

Canton Martial Arts is part of the World United Martial Arts Federation, and competitions like this earn the students the right to compete for the UK in the upcoming World Championships.

Academy Owner, Richard Canton, had this to say also, ‘To see the young ones get in and battle nerves and anxiety and still do their best is a testament to the core values of what Martial Arts has to offer. Being able to support students of all ages through their Martial Arts journey and grow both mentally and physically is one goal I have always held dear. It was great to be a part of such a wonderful event.

We would like to acknowledge the following squad members who placed FIRST in their respective categories:Anastasia Calistrat, Gemma Austen, Levi Spence, Kobi Adams, Alex Napier, Joshua Winton, Isla Frere-Smith, Jake Moreton, Ryan Kelly and Tiffany Reed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special mention goes to the following CHAMPIONS who achieved TWO FIRST PLACE finishes:

James Mcilroy

Canton Martial Arts is an accredited and fully recognised Black Belt Academy and has been running classes throughout Eastbourne for over 20+ years.

A family run academy, with family values, and a sense of community at its heart.

Feel free to contact Luca on 07555 609 186 if you would like to find out more about Canton Martial Arts classes in Hastings.