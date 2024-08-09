Canton students shine at Karate Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The elite team of Karate students at Canton Martial Arts, were selected to compete at the East Sussex Open Karate Championship on Saturday 20th of July.The squad has been training hard for this local event and wanted to be sure to represent Eastbourne and their academy with outstanding performances.

The Championship had over 150 competitors from across the Southeast, and over 400 people in attendance, which made for a very special and unique experience.

Eastbourne had seasoned professionals along with first timers entering, and the youngest competitor was a mere 5 years of age, and the old guard well into their 50’s and 60’s.

Senior Karate Coach at the Eastbourne HQ, Luca Hale-Stretton, had this to say ‘Myself and the whole leadership team are immensely proud of our students at todays Championships. They have all worked very hard in class, and many upping their training to ensure their success. One thing about our Eastbourne Academy, is that we breed champions, and this performance by the entire squad goes to solidify this mantra.’

Junior Karate Squad

Canton Martial Arts is part of the World United Martial Arts Federation, and competitions like this earn the students the right to compete for the UK in the upcoming World Championships.

Academy Owner, Richard Canton, had this to say also, ‘To see the young ones get in and battle nerves and anxiety and still do their best is a testament to the core values of what Martial Arts has to offer. Being able to support students of all ages through their Martial Arts journey and grow both mentally and physically is one goal I have always held dear. It was great to be a part of such a wonderful event, and to see how well in particular the Eastbourne squad participated makes me very proud.’

We would like to acknowledge the following squad members who placed FIRST in their respective categories:Miriam Frederico, Simoninila Robison, Kery Killick, Xavier Clark, Lenny Rowe, Luke Williams-Howard, Jensen McKay, Matilda Andersen-Tran, Tristan Taylor, Emily Frost, Evangeline Plastow, Benjamin Andersen-Tran & Kira-Jade Marsh.

Special mention goes to the following CHAMPIONS who achieved TWO FIRST PLACE finishes:Oliver Kezik, Devroson Robison & Amber Cairns.

Canton Martial Arts is an accredited and fully recognised Black Belt Academy and has been running classes throughout Eastbourne for over 20+ years.

A family run academy, with family values, and a sense of community at its heart.

Feel free to contact Claire on 07397 776 544 if you would like to find out more about Canton Martial Arts classes in Eastbourne.