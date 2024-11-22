Captain's Drive In at Highwoods Golf Club

By Steve Doherty
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:39 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 13:28 GMT
Sunday 17th November

There was a relaxed atmosphere at the Highwoods Golf Club Captains' Drive-In recently. Dressed as 'Dennis The Menace' and 'Trish The Dish', new captains Denis Delahunt and Trish White were both pleased to see the sunshine and relieved to see the opening drives of their captaincy sail down the fairway to the approval of a crowd of over 130 people. A few minutes earlier, the outgoing captains, Keith Oliver and Rita Griffiths-Glover, had finished their year of office by putting out on the 18th green and announcing that they had raised £4400 for their charity, St Michael's Hospice - a splendid effort and a good day all round.

