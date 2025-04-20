Captain's team win Bennie Bennett Trophy match by nine shots

Worthing Pavilion bowlers line up for the match on April 19

A total of 48 bowlers from Worthing Pavilion competed for the club's Bennie Bennett Trophy across all six rinks as the curtain came down on the 2024-25 indoor season.

A President's team, led by Esme Clough, took on a Captain's team under Richard Krupa, who succeeded in selecting line-ups that produced plenty of quality play.

The Captain's team took three games, the President's two, with one ending in a nailbiting tie. On aggregate, the Captain won by 98 shots to 89.

Top rink went to Charlie Ward, Alan Banks, Linda Farley and skip Mick Steggell, who won 29-7 against Sonia Burden, Alan Crowter, Alan Fryar and Dennis Allen.

Rebecca Hartry, Archie Davis, Jonathan Gauntlett and skip David Berry won 20-14 against Mason Davis, Gerry Shallis, Richard Burden and Roger Dutton.

The third win for the Captain was earned by Pat Edmonds, Brian Jones, Peter Tomley and skip Bryan Bodicoat, who defeated Alan Cheeseman, Mike Lawton, George Rhodes and Gill Harrisson 14-13.

In the tied game, Helen Beale, Diane Bartholomew, Richard Calvert and skip Esme Clough scored five shots on the last two ends to make the result 16-16 against Sandy Ward, Andy Peters, Ian Slater and Richard Krupa.

The President registered her first win when Jill Lay, Alex Meadows, Graham Farley and skip Warwick Davis defeated Rebecca Steggell, Nour Dissem, Barry Balchin and Richard Williams 21-10.

The second came from Linda Carter, Simon Ritter, Colin Davey and skip John Bartholomew, who won 18-9 against Tina Redman, Maria Jones, Chris Cheeseman and Tony Beale.

Those bowlers were the last to finish and received a rousing cheer from their clubmates when they finally reached the lounge for a much-needed drink after 18 painstaking ends.

Krupa's team were delighted the margin of victory didn't rob him of the trophy, while the President was simply relieved nobody had fallen asleep.

