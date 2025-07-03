Julian Cash believes the best is yet to come from his partnership with Lloyd Glasspool after advancing to the second round of the men’s doubles at Wimbledon.

The dynamic duo have had a memorable grass court season so far, with wins at Queen's and Eastbourne under their belt, and carried their momentum into their contest against Bart Stevens and Vasil Kirkov, beating the duo 7-6(6) 6-4.

But despite the result, Cash – who has connections in Mid Sussex and is now based in Brighton – believes he and Glasspool still have at least an extra gear to reach as they bid for a maiden Grand Slam win.

"It's always tough to get through a first-round at a Grand Slam," said Cash. There was a lot of hope and expectation coming in but it was nice to get over the line."

"We did a good job managing our bodies and we were able to bring some energy and play some good tennis in the right moment so it was a good match to get through.

"I’m not saying we played badly at all but a few things we’d have liked to go our way didn’t and staying true to our identity and holding serve throughout and putting pressure on at every single game is why we come through those matches.

"Every match brings a different challenge, different opponent, different things you need to do. It’s just managing all the things going on."

Glasspool added: "It wasn’t our best stuff today but these rounds are just about getting through them and finding a way and we did that. That's the main thing and I'm pleased we did. We're hoping for it to get naturally better every round which it normally does.

"It doesn't come much bigger on the tennis calendar than Wimbledon, especially for players hailing from British shores.

With family and friends courtside, Cash admitted he revelled in every second spent under the sun.

"We had a packed court at 11am which was great," said Cash. "The sun was out and it was nice to be out there. It helped us a bit today.

"We were a bit flat out there at moments and went through adversity and the crowd were very helpful. It gives you a bit of a push and something else to fight for and you want to put on a bit of a show as well."

Cash and Glasspool are next in action on Friday, where they take on Hendrik Jebens and Albano Olivetti.

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.