Centenary 100-mile race walk to take place in Lewes this August

On the weekend of 16–17 August, the English Race Walking Association will host its National 100 Miles Race Walk Championship at Lewes Athletics Track.

This prestigious event marks the 100th edition of the 100-mile race walk since it began in 1911, and it coincides with the 125th anniversary of the promoting organisation, Surrey Walking Club.

The race, hosted by Lewes Athletic Club, begins at noon on Saturday, with competitors having 24 hours to complete the full 100 miles. Those who succeed will earn lifelong membership in Centurions 1911,a historic club established to honour those who have walked 100 miles within 24 hours. Since its founding, over 1,000 athletes have achieved this remarkable feat.

This year's event has attracted a truly international field, with entries from the USA, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Isle of Man, and across Europe, as well as a strong contingent from the UK.

Organisers will support each athlete throughout the challenge with a 24-hour supply of food and drink, including rice, mashed potatoes, soup, sandwiches, cakes, fruit, tea, coffee, and more.

In addition to the primary race, a 100-lap team relay challenge will take place starting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, one hour after the solo race begins.

Teams, comprising athletes from the Centurions, the Race Walking Association, Lewes AC, and other invited clubs, will walk or run 10 laps each on Lane 4 of the track.

The relay is open to juniors, seniors, and veterans alike. Organisers intend it as a fun endurance challenge rather than a formal race.

The National 100 Miles Race Walk Championshipis a unique and historic sporting event. It provides an excellent opportunity for spectators to witness elite endurance walking up close and personal. All are welcome to come along, even for a short visit.

For more information, please get in touch with the Race Secretary:

Peter Selby

📞 07721 747999

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and