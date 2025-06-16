The second day of Dell Quay’s main centenary celebrations took the form of a pageant – and it was a celebration of all the water-based activities enjoyed at the club.

Club members were keeping a ‘weather eye’ after the very challenging winds of the previous day’s regatta, but prayers were answered with a bright, sunny day and less challenging winds. Through the afternoon scores of members, family and friends flocked to the sailing club to enjoy the fun.

There was demonstration racing by model boaters and taster sessions for rowers. Conditions were good for dinghy sailing and keen sailors young and old joined in.

For many the highlight of the day was a procession past the Quay of no less than 15 members’ yachts. These were decked out in their finery, flying a brilliant array of bunting and flags, and sounding hooters! They were cheered and waved by an enthusiastic crowd of onlookers.

A sail-past at the Dell Quay pageant

This magnificent display was followed by some fun relay-racing in dinghies.

Around 20 sailors, mostly children, threw themselves into the spirit of the race, with many throwing themselves into the sea as well when their leg was done! Many of the members dressed as pirates to add to the nautical atmosphere.

All attending were well looked-after by a hard-working galley crew and many others contributed to make the day a resounding success. It was a great way to celebrate 100 years of Dell Quay Sailing Club.

Membership at Dell Quay is open if you would to be part of the fun. They are a welcoming and friendly club. See dellquaysc.co.uk for more.