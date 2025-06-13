Change of status won’t stop Eastbourne tennis fans lapping up Devonshire delights

The countdown has started. The courts are immaculate, the stands and stalls are already in place, the admin plans are all geared for action. Eight days to go before the very first tennis ball is served at this year’s WTA Lexus Eastbourne Open. And we cannot wait.

This time last year, there was uncertainty in the air. The sport’s governing bodies, the LTA and WTA, had fresh plans for Eastbourne, and frankly we all knew that they would be rolled into action for 2025.

For years and decades – since 1974 in fact – the Eastbourne Open has enjoyed a place in the sun. From relatively small beginning, it grew to become one of the very top women’s tournaments in the world, quite literally. Its “500” status ranked the Devonshire Park only a little below the Grand Slams, and mentioned in the same breath as Berlin and Tokyo.

The Devonshire Park amphitheatre will soon greet the stars of tennis - and the crowds - again (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

Now, from 2025, Eastbourne must adapt to its new ranking as a WTA 250 tournament – still mentioned in the same breath, mind you, as Singapore, Prague and Hong Kong! Why the change, and what does it mean?

We have to be frank here: it is a commercial decision as much as a sporting switch. BBC viewers this week have enjoyed an armchair feast of women’s tennis – from the Queens Club in West London. That tournament, traditionally the start of the men’s grass-courts season, has now extended from a week to a fortnight, to embrace a WTA 500 event.

A brand new Centre Court seats 9,000 spectators – still not as pretty as the Devvy Park, thinks the Herald – and the London location is attractive to the major sponsors which professional tennis needs. So this week we have been treated to some of the world’s top women players in West London action.

All very well – but with such a short and concentrated grass court season, and ith the Lexus Eastbourne 250 still neatly slotted into the week immediately before Wimbledon, is there not room for both? Well yes, but here it gets a little bit political, and it also involves issues such as prize money.

So the 250 entry list can include, nominally, just three women players from the current top 30 rankings, where in previous years we have seen ten or a dozen. But – and there are significant buts – it also extends to previous Eastbourne title winners, and there are other little clauses – including wild cards – which can, and probably will, open the list further to include other familiar names.

Not that the Herald would fall back on that “form is temporary, class is permanent” cliché – but there is a huge tranche of excellent, seasoned players who happen not to be in the current top thirty. Eastbourne spectators are remarkably well informed, as it happens, and the Devonshire Park’s collective tennis memory will be relishing the return of such favourites as Ons Jabeur, Daria Kasatkina, Jelena Ostapenko and others.

In any case women’s tennis is currently teeming with eager young talent: the not-yet-famous, and the sudden sensations. Emma Raducanu – listed for the Eastbourne Lexus – must be all of 21 by now, and hey, the next young Raducanus will be stringing their racquets and checking their travel plans for the Sussex coast. We will take you through the “entries proper” in next week’s Herald, but the quality will not be in doubt.

The same is true, of course, of the LTA men’s tournament. Once regarded as an undercard, the guys have made their own mark at recent Devonshire Park tournaments: look at some of the current names at the top of the sport. Cerundolo, Tommy Paul, Alex De Minaur, Taylor Fritz: men who, as young players, turned up at the Devvy Park with pretty much a set of raquets and a backpack. Well, ten days from now, you can go along and spot the next Tommy Paul…

Incidentally, early risers on the Sunday morning (22nd) can enjoy a promenade stroll and cheer on the hundreds of runners taking part in this year’s Eastbourne 10k run. The annual event grows year by year, inspired – and superbly organised – by local athletes Liz Lumber and Sue Fry.

The joyous event starts at 8.30am, close to the Bandstand, and most of the course takes in the length of the seafront. This year’s event is supporting the brilliant local JPK Project, helping people with learning disabilities. A lungful of sea air, a super cause, and that special vicarious pleasure of watching other people pounding out the miles!

And after a spot of breakfast, you can stroll the couple of hundred yards to the Devonshire Park, and feast on a full day of teeming top-class action at the Lexus Eastbourne Open.

It all adds up. The courts, the surroundings, the quality of the sport, the incomparable Eastbourne ambience. Start your countdown now…