Charlwood Village Saturdays complete the double

Charlwood Village FC Saturdays add the league and cup double 2023/24 to their treble of trophies from 2022/23.

On Thursday 9th May, CVFC Saturdays came out victorious with a 2-0 victory over AS Crawley in the Mid-Sussex Football League Stratford Challenge Cup Final, held at Three Bridges FC.

The cup final started like so many do, a tense and cagey affair, with both teams defending their penalty boxes ferociously, determined not to give their opponent any free shots on goal. The referee blew the whistle for half-time and teams went in level 0-0.

The second half soon became a different game entirely, with the villagers starting with a fresh intensity and applying the pressure on the Crawley goal. CVFC soon went 1-0 up with Alex Herbert capitalising on some slack defending to shoot from distance and past the Crawley goalkeeper.

CVFC Saturdays lift the Stratford Challenge Cup

The game soon became 2-0 with Lewis Nicholls slotting home with a neat finish from short-range, and the completion of a historic league and cup double was on the horizon.

Charlwood kept their grip on the game with some neat passing and positive spells of possession as the clock wound down and the match reached it's conclusion. The full-time whistle arrived and Charlwood completed the double, adding the Stratford Challenge Cup to the Division 3 North League title.