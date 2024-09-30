Chichester 28 v 38 Tottonians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blues fall just short against top of the table Totts. Match report by Roger Gould.

Chichester took on the league leaders on a sunny afternoon at Oaklands Park. With 6 regular players on the injured list, Blues made 8 changes to the team that lost to Petersfield, in the local derby, last time out. Liam Barker and Robbie Hawkshaw came into the forwards, with Jamie Kinnimont, Tim Cook and Gareth in the backs and George Knight, Ben Polhill and Jack Swain on the bench. Realistic supporters feared the result would be a foregone conclusion, however, it proved to be an open and exciting game with attacks at both ends of the pitch. Chichester were always behind but lost the initiative in the first 15 minutes after the break when the visitors scored 2 unconverted tries and a penalty. Blues fought back but they were denied the losing bonus they deserved when Tottonians kicked a last minute penalty. The final margin for Tottonians was 5 tries, 2 conversions and 3 penalties to 3 tries, 2 conversions and 3 penalties.

Chichester started badly after 2 minutes when Tottonians finished off 4 phases with a try at the right post. Converted. 0 - 7. Twice Blues ran the ball from lineouts but they infringed with only 10 metres to go. Another offence at the breakdown and Minton made no mistake. 3 - 7. Tottonians then drove to the try line, were held up but regained the ball and touched down left of the posts. Converted. 3 - 14. Chichester had suffered defending and No. 8 Tyler Babb went off for repairs whilst speedy left winger Joel Andrews damaged his ankle and was unable to return. Blues launched an attack to the left and scrum half Jamie Kinnimont evaded the last defender and rounded the post for an easy conversion for Minton. 10 - 14. They repelled a Tottonians’ move and another Minton penalty made it 13 - 14. The visitors replied with a counter attack and stroked a penalty. 13 - 17. After Chichester prop George Knight caught an overthrow by Tottonians, Minton kicked yet another penalty. 16 - 17. Just before half time, the strong visitors’ scrum shoved Blues backwards, followed by good hands and incisive running for the winger to cross near the corner

Half time and 16 - 22.

Tyler Babb on the attack

Tottonians probably received a good talk, during the break, and emerged determined. Twice their centres made breaks which brought 2 tries, both unconverted and a successful penalty. 16 - 35. To their great credit Chichester fought back again. Good hands transferred the ball for full back Gareth Davies to go over at the right corner flag. The difficult conversion was missed. 21 - 35. The play went from end to end and then Chichester were roared on to score again. Tottonians defended desperately and lost 2 players to the sin bin with yellow cards. Finally Babb was able to drive over. Converted by Minton. 28 - 35. Sadly, Chichester conceded a late penalty to make the final score 28 - 38.

All the Chichester squad should hold their heads high after this performance. Ben Polhill and Tim Cook are living proof that if you keep healthy and very fit, you can still play demanding rugby in you mid 40s!

Man of the match was Joe Hunter.

Chichester squad: Carden, Binfield, Barker, Tucker, Hawkshaw, Conley (capt.), Hunter, Babb, Kinnimont, Minton, Andrews, Crundwell, Cook, Fleming, Davies, G. Knight, B. Polhill and Swain.