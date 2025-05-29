Chichester club legend James Bird selected For Sussex Over 40’s Padel Team

James Bird earns his place in the Sussex Over 40’s County Padel Team

James Bird, a distinguished figure at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club, has been selected to represent the Sussex Over-40s padel team, marking a significant milestone in his sporting career. This selection underscores his consistent performance and dedication to the sport.

Bird’s prowess was notably evident during the national iPadel finals held in April this year, where he was part of the Chichester team that were runners up in the championship. The squad, managed by Toby Palmer, showcased exceptional teamwork and skill, with Bird contributing significantly to their success.

Further highlighting his competitive edge, Bird, alongside partner Harry Dragon Boyd, reached the finals of the club’s men’s padel championship. Despite a valiant effort, they were narrowly defeated by the duo of Lewis Strudwick and Mat Worden in a match that captivated the club’s community.

James Bird Club Legend

Bird’s selection to the Sussex Over-40s team not only reflects his individual talent but also brings recognition to Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club’s commitment to nurturing excellence in padel.