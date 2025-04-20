Chichester duo compete at LTA Regional Tour- West Worthing Club

By Terri Wheeler
Contributor
Published 20th Apr 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 08:24 BST
Over the Easter weekend, Chichester’s own Emily and Illeana took to the courts at the LTA Padel Regional Tour – West Worthing Club, competing in a highly competitive Grade 3 tournament.

Facing strong opponents from across the region, the duo embraced the challenge head-on. The standard of play was fierce, but Emily and Ileana didn’t feel out of their depth—holding their own and showing just how far they’ve come in recent months. It was a fantastic opportunity to test their skills under pressure and put into practice what they’ve been working on during training.

A special thank you goes to Peter Cook for his ongoing support and coaching for women in padel, and to the wider Chichester club community for their encouragement.

It was a brilliant experience and has only fuelled the team’s motivation for more match play and future competitions. Watch this space—there’s more to come from Chichester’s padel scene!

