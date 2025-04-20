Chichester duo compete at LTA Regional Tour- West Worthing Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester pair lose in local Padel tournament

Over the Easter weekend, Chichester’s own Emily and Illeana took to the courts at the LTA Padel Regional Tour – West Worthing Club, competing in a highly competitive Grade 3 tournament.

Facing strong opponents from across the region, the duo embraced the challenge head-on. The standard of play was fierce, but Emily and Ileana didn’t feel out of their depth—holding their own and showing just how far they’ve come in recent months. It was a fantastic opportunity to test their skills under pressure and put into practice what they’ve been working on during training.

A special thank you goes to Peter Cook for his ongoing support and coaching for women in padel, and to the wider Chichester club community for their encouragement.

It was a brilliant experience and has only fuelled the team’s motivation for more match play and future competitions. Watch this space—there’s more to come from Chichester’s padel scene!