Chichester duo compete at LTA Regional Tour- West Worthing Club
Over the Easter weekend, Chichester’s own Emily and Illeana took to the courts at the LTA Padel Regional Tour – West Worthing Club, competing in a highly competitive Grade 3 tournament.
Facing strong opponents from across the region, the duo embraced the challenge head-on. The standard of play was fierce, but Emily and Ileana didn’t feel out of their depth—holding their own and showing just how far they’ve come in recent months. It was a fantastic opportunity to test their skills under pressure and put into practice what they’ve been working on during training.
A special thank you goes to Peter Cook for his ongoing support and coaching for women in padel, and to the wider Chichester club community for their encouragement.
It was a brilliant experience and has only fuelled the team’s motivation for more match play and future competitions. Watch this space—there’s more to come from Chichester’s padel scene!