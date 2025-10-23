Chichester Feva and ILCA Harbour Series returns for 2025-2026

The Chichester Harbour Series is back in full force, with the first races on October 30th and 31st. Now in its fifth year, the Series is open to all RS Feva and Ilca sailors from any of the Chichester Harbour Clubs — or anyone who can launch from one. The Series provides junior sailors a chance to keep their skills sharp with competition—and fun—through the autumn and into the spring.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Series is a continued collaboration between Bosham Sailing Club, Hayling Island Sailing Club and Itchenor Sailing Club and each one serves as main host for one of the three events. Sailors rig and launch from their own clubs and then rendezvous at the host committee boat.

It is a great adventure with friends that has all the logistical simplicity of club racing paired with the excitement of a bigger fleet Grand Prix. Coaches are on hand to offer tips in between races so that sailors can use the feedback to keep fine tuning their skills and tactics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At each Harbour Series weekend, you can count on a great sense of community amongst the races, the race officers and the volunteers who are on the water making it a reality. Behind it all are the sailing managers of the host clubs who go above and beyond to make it possible: Ryan Breach from Itchenor, Mike Storey from Bosham and Theo Galyer from Hayling Island. Their help on and off the water is invaluable, and you nearly always will find them on the Committee Boats orchestrating it all.

Past Harbour Series Winners

All sailors and guests from the ten Chichester Harbour Clubs are welcome to join all three events:

Thursday 30 and Friday 31 October 2025, hosted by Bosham

Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 November 2025, hosted by Itchenor

Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 April 2027, hosted by Hayling Island

Entry is just £5/day. Sign up at

We hope to see lots of new sailors out on the water!

A tremendous thank you to everyone who has supported the Harbour Series events and congratulations to all of the past winners.