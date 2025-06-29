Chichester Ladies' first team triumph in club derby at iPadel Summer League

By Terri Wheeler
Contributor
Published 29th Jun 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:03 BST
Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club Ladies first and second teams
The Chichester Ladies’ first team secured a convincing victory over their club counterparts, the second team, in a spirited clash during the ongoing iPadel Summer League.

In a close internal derby, the first team demonstrated their experience and cohesion, claiming the win in straight sets across multiple pairings. The match, held at the Chichester padel courts, showcased impressive rallies, sharp volleys and strategic teamwork from both sides.

Team captain of the firsts, Ally Warr, praised the competitive spirit: “It’s always fun and intense playing our own club members. The 2nd team pushed us hard, but we stayed focused and took our chances.”

The second team, while disappointed, remained upbeat. Steph Haverhals their captain, noted, “It was a great opportunity for us to challenge ourselves. We’ll regroup and come back stronger in our next fixtures.”

With the win, the Chichester Ladies first team strengthen their position in the league standings, eyeing a strong finish to the season.

