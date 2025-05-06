Chichester Ladies Padel 2nd Team edged out by Winchester in close contest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Despite showing determination and flashes of brilliance in this away fixture, Chichester were unable to turn the tide against a well-drilled Winchester side. The hosts put up a strong fight, with one pair securing a hard-earned win to avoid the whitewash.
Team captain Burnz praised her team’s resilience: “It was a tough match, but the spirit and effort were there. We’ll take the positives and come back stronger in the next fixture.”
The result sees Winchester go 1 - 0 up in what is hoped will an ongoing friendly fixture between the two local clubs
Chichester will look to regroup and refocus ahead of their next challenge.