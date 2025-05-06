Chichester Ladies Padel 2nd Team edged out by Winchester in close contest

By Terri Wheeler
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 15:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
In a fiercely contested encounter on Sunday, the Chichester Ladies Padel 2nd Team narrowly lost 3-1 to Winchester Ladies Padel Team in what proved to be a closely fought tie.

Despite showing determination and flashes of brilliance in this away fixture, Chichester were unable to turn the tide against a well-drilled Winchester side. The hosts put up a strong fight, with one pair securing a hard-earned win to avoid the whitewash.

Team captain Burnz praised her team’s resilience: “It was a tough match, but the spirit and effort were there. We’ll take the positives and come back stronger in the next fixture.”

The result sees Winchester go 1 - 0 up in what is hoped will an ongoing friendly fixture between the two local clubs

Chichester will look to regroup and refocus ahead of their next challenge.

Related topics:Winchester
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice