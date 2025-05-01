Chichester Ladies Padel Second Team secure impressive away in at Barns Wellington
Chichester Ladies win on the road
The Chichester Ladies 2nd Padel team delivered a strong performance this week, claiming a well-earned victory against The Barns 2nd team. With excellent teamwork, consistent serves, and smart court coverage, the Chichester side proved too strong for their opponents.
Each pair showed determination and skill, maintaining pressure throughout and capitalising on key points. This result adds another win to the team’s growing momentum this season and highlights the depth of talent within the squad.
Well done to all players involved!