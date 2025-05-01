Chichester Ladies secure impressive away win over Barns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Ladies padel second team delivered a strong performance to claim a well-earned victory against the Barns second team.

With excellent teamwork, consistent serves and smart court coverage, the Chichester side proved too strong for their opponents.

Each pair showed determination and skill, maintaining pressure throughout and capitalising on key points. This result adds another win to the team’s growing momentum this season and highlights the depth of talent within the squad.

Well done to all players involved.