Chichester lose 20 - 27 to North Dorset

On Saturday welcomed North Dorset for their first ever visit to Oaklands Park. Having lost 25 - 24 away, in the second game of the season, Chichester were keen to set things straight in front of a large crowd that had enjoyed Christmas lunch before the match.

Blues made 7 changes to the team that lost away to Winchester last time out. Zac Conley, Robbie Hawkshaw, Ben Polhill and Joe Hunter came into the forwards, with James Crundwell in the backs and Tom Whitehouse and Jo Amin on the bench.

With Storm Darragh a distant memory, North Dorset kicked off up the slope on a mild, sunlit afternoon. With so much riding on the game, for both sides, the game was unsurprisingly scrappy and on 9 minutes the referee sent a Chichester player to the sin bin. However, Chichester dug deep and repelled 2 try scoring opportunities before moving play down the pitch, where Luca Fleming crossed the line in the corner to open the scoring. Conversion missed. 5 - 0 after 14 minutes. With North Dorset relying on the big men to bludgeon their way forward and Blues employing their running game to try and unlock the visitor’s defence, 25 minutes elapsed where the only action of note resulted in a yellow card for both sides. North Dorset held out whilst a man down, but when Chichester went a man down on 37 minutes, they were unable to arrest the visitor’s maul and conceded a try in Vultures Corner. Converted. 5 - 7 with less than 2 minutes left. From the restart, Chichester recovered the ball and Minton dinked an exquisite cross field kick from left to right which was collected by Luca Fleming for a try. Conversion missed.

10 - 7 at half time.

Joel Andrews with the ball

Chichester started the second half looking more composed and with excellent service from Jack Goodin and Jamie Kinninmont it only took 9 minutes for Blues to increase their lead. Joel Andrews, this week playing at centre, raced forward in an arcing run through 2 defenders before offloading to Luca Fleming who carried the ball along the touchline , beating the last defender to dot down by the corner flag for his hat-trick. Conversion missed. 15 - 7. Over the next 10 minutes Chichester infringements within kicking range, in front of the posts, allowed North Dorset back into the game. 15 - 13 with 19 minutes left to play. From the restart, Chichester were straight back on the offensive and from a North Dorset infringement kicked into Vultures Corner for a lineout on the 5 metre line. Zac Conley secured the ball and the pack formed a maul but were unable to make any forward progress so switched to pick and goes. After several phases Huw Binfield found a gap in the North Dorset defensive line and grounded the ball for a Chichester bonus point try. Conversion missed. 20 - 13. With 8 minutes left North Dorset scored a converted try to level the scores. Game on! Chichester upped the tempo and advanced the ball into the opposition red zone looking for a winning try. With the opposition under the cosh, close to the line, and Blues cheered on by a noisy balcony, disaster struck when the ball was intercepted and run 85 metres down the pitch for a converted try 5 minutes from time.

Full time and 20 - 27 with Chichester securing 2 bonus points for their endeavours.

Man of the match was Zac Conley.

Chichester squad: Barker, Binfield, Brown, Conley (capt.), Hawkshaw, B. Polhill, Hunter, Makasi, Goodin, Kinninmont, Stout, Crundwell, Andrews, Fleming, Minton, Carpenter, Whitehouse and Amin.

Next Saturday Chichester travel to Petersfield for the local derby. Kick off at 14:00.