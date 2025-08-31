Chichester Men’s 1st team triumph over Limpsfield in iPadel Premier League clash
The match was played with intensity and high skill, as Chichester showcased exceptional teamwork and tactical strength. Their consistency across the sets ensured they controlled the pace of play, converting key points under pressure to secure the win.
Limpsfield produced moments of resilience and fought hard, but ultimately could not match Chichester’s momentum. This result strengthens Chichester’s position in the iPadel League and highlights their growing reputation as one of the most competitive teams this season.
Team captain Mat Worden praised the squad’s performance, commenting: “The energy from the team was fantastic today. Everyone gave 100%, and this result reflects our hard work in training. We’re proud of the win but know the season is long, and we’ll keep pushing for more.”
The Chichester Men’s 1st Team continue their campaign with confidence, looking ahead to their next league fixture.