Chichester Men’s Padel 1st extend winning streak in iPadel Premier League

By Terri Wheeler
Contributor
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 18:32 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 08:24 BST
Chichester Padel team go top of the pile

Chichester Men’s Padel 1st team continued their dominant run in the iPadel South East Premier League with another emphatic 4–0 victory, reinforcing their position as title contenders.

The team of Mat Worden, Lewis Strudwick, Joe Glover, and Tommy DF Cartledge delivered a clinical performance, controlling the tie from start to finish and not dropping a single set.

With strong communication, aggressive net play, and unwavering focus, the Chichester squad proved too much for their opponents from Epsom, who struggled to gain any foothold throughout the fixture.

Speaking after the match, captain Mat Worden said: “We’re building great momentum. Everyone’s stepping up, and the chemistry on court is getting better every week. It’s exciting to be part of a team pushing for the top.”

Chichester now turn their attention to their next challenge, looking to carry this unbeaten momentum further into the season.

