Chichester men’s padel first extend winning streak
The team of Mat Worden, Lewis Strudwick, Joe Glover, and Tommy DF Cartledge delivered a clinical performance, controlling the tie from start to finish and not dropping a single set.
With strong communication, aggressive net play, and unwavering focus, the Chichester squad proved too much for their opponents from Epsom, who struggled to gain any foothold throughout the fixture.
Captain Worden said: “We’re building great momentum. Everyone’s stepping up, and the chemistry on court is getting better every week. It’s exciting to be part of a team pushing for the top.”
Chichester now turn their attention to their next challenge, looking to carry this unbeaten momentum further into the season.