Chichester Men’s Padel first team clinch league title

Chichester Men’s 1st team claim their place in the Ipadel national finals

Chichester Men’s Padel first team secured their place in the Ipadel national league finals this weekend following a tense 2-2 draw with Crawley Padel Hub that proved enough to seal the area title

Facing determined opposition in their final fixture, the Chichester squad had to dig deep. The opening doubles pair fell short in three sets, leaving the home side on the front foot. However, a strong response from the second pairing levelled the tie with a convincing win, restoring belief among the players and fans.

The tension rose as the third match went the distance, with Chichester narrowly edging a dramatic final set tiebreak to move ahead 2-1. That crucial point guaranteed the team the league title regardless of the last result, sparking celebrations courtside.

Although the final pairing succumbed to a late rally from their rivals, the 2-2 draw was enough to ensure Chichester finished top of the table.

Captain Mat Worden praised the squad’s resilience: “It’s been a long season, and the lads have shown real fight and togetherness. Today wasn’t easy, but we knew what was at stake, and I’m proud we got the job done.”

The result caps off an impressive campaign for Chichester, who now look forward to the national finals in October