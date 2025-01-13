Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester RFC welcomed Wimborne to Oaklands Park – and ran out 28-12 winners for their first Regional 2 South Central victory of 2024.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blues made five changes to the team that kept Tottonians honest last time out. Ethan Carpenter, Josh Brown and Joe Hunter came into the forwards, with Tom Stout in the backs and Fin West on the bench.

With winter sunshine thawing the frozen pitch in time for the start it was Wimborne who kicked off up the slope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wimborne’s early possession was thwarted by a resolute Chichester defence and having secured the ball Blues moved into the opposition half. They spent 15 minutes moving the ball around probing the defence, forcing penalties, but were unable to capitalise from attacking lineouts deep in the red zone. Josh Brown did cross the whitewash but the ball was held up.

Ethan Carpenter takes the ball into contact - picture by Chris Hatton

Tom Blewitt received the dropout and the ball was worked across the field before play was stopped for a high tackle in front of the posts, which Rory Minton slotted – 3-0 after 20 minutes.

Chichester knocked on but the pack, despite conceding 75kg, disrupted the scrum and Wimborne found themselves back in their red zone defending. Again Blues moved the ball from one side of the pitch to the other before Wimborne conceded another penalty for offside which was kicked to the corner for a lineout.

Zac Conley secured the ball, the pack mauled forward and Tyrese Makasi peeled away to cross the line – conversion missed, 8-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester spent the next four minutes pinning Wimborne back and two penalties in quick succession allowed Blues to advance the ball into the red zone and Minton to dispatch another kick between the posts, 11-0.

Tyrese Makasi scores the first try - picture by Chris Hatton

Wimborne returned the kick-off clearance to Vultures’ Corner and, after several pick and goes, dotted down to make it 11-7 at the interval.

Chichester kicked off and were under pressure. However, excellent steals first from Joel Andrews and then Ethan Carpenter put paid to Wimborne’s plans. The clearance kick was hacked on and a lucky bounce provided Blues the ball on the edge of the opposition red zone.

From the breakdown MoM Jamie Kinninmont passed to Minton, whose cross-field kick bounced perfectly for the unmarked Rhys Thompson to run the ball in for a try converted by Minton, 18-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester continued to press and with the penalty count increasing the referee sent a Wimborne player to the sin bin. This seemed to invigorate the visitors who made a rare visit to the Blues’ red zone and looked as though they would score.

However, the ball was spilt allowing Luca Fleming to pick up and with assistance from Makasi, Blewitt and Andrews get the ball over the halfway line.

An infringement at the breakdown provided Chichester with another attacking lineout on the 5m line.The ball was spun out along the backs where Thompson joined from full-back on an unstoppable run to score under the posts, converted by Minton, 25-7.

Wimborne upped the tempo but a combination of great defence (Blues weathered three scrums on the 5m line) and poor handling from the visitors saw Chichester clear their lines and cross the halfway line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wimborne’s scrum half jinked passed the last man on the touchline and ran the ball in from 25m to score in the corner for 25-12.

The visitors moved the ball back into Chichester territory but a dink over the top was palmed back to Minton by Conley, and he set off on a mazy 50m run before being stopped 15m short. Blues’ support arrived in numbers and Wimborne infringed at the breakdown allowing Minton to slot his third penalty.

This was a great team performance from Chichester just three months after a comprehensive defeat to the same opposition.

Chichester: Carpenter, Brown, Barker, Conley (capt.), Whitehouse, Binfield, Hunter, Makasi, Kinninmont, Minton, Fleming, Blewitt, Andrews, Stout, Thompson, Carden, Heriot, and West.

Chichester go to Andover on Saturday (Jan 18, 2pm).