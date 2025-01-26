Chichester padel ladies share honours with rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In an exciting and closely contested match, Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club’s ladies’ padel team travelled across Sussex to face Padel Hub RH17.

The two teams played four intense matches, with both sides showing impressive skill and determination.

After all the action, the scores were tied 2-2, with each team securing two wins.

The draw highlighted the evenly matched clubs. Chichester won more games overall, which should place them above Padel Hub on the table.