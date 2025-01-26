Chichester padel ladies share honours with rivals

By Terri Wheeler
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:00 BST
In an exciting and closely contested match, Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club’s ladies’ padel team travelled across Sussex to face Padel Hub RH17.

The two teams played four intense matches, with both sides showing impressive skill and determination.

After all the action, the scores were tied 2-2, with each team securing two wins.

The draw highlighted the evenly matched clubs. Chichester won more games overall, which should place them above Padel Hub on the table.

