Chichester personal trainer conquers one of Britain's most brutal endurance races

Chichester-based personal trainer James Bezant has completed the Montane Summer Spine Challenger South – a non-stop, 108-mile race along the Pennine Way from Edale to Hardraw.

Dubbed one of Britain's most brutal races, the event takes competitors across challenging and technical terrain, including the Kinder Plateau, Malham Cove and Pen-y-Ghent. Participants must cover the distance within a strict 60-hour time limit. James completed the course in an impressive 32 hours and 22 minutes.

"It felt amazing to be a part of one of Britain's most brutal races, which I’ve been thinking about for years," said James. "I’ve been running since 2021, so every run contributes in some way, but I’ve been training specifically for this race for the past year."

The race posed significant physical and mental challenges, particularly running through the night without sleep. "I’ve run for long distances before, up to 16 hours, but this was something different. It was one continuous push over 32+ hours with no sleep, which was a big unknown for me going into it. Dealing with wet feet the whole time led to some painful blisters as well," James admitted.

James Bezant at the finish line

James is the founder of Right Mind Fitness, which offers personal training for all fitness levels in Chichester and online. "I’m passionate about creating a gym that can help anyone who walks through the door, regardless of experience or fitness level."

His achievement has inspired many of his clients, several of whom were taking part in races of their own that weekend and achieving personal bests, spurred on by his example.

