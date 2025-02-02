Chichester were pipped in a close tussle with Regional 2 South Central leaders Farnham at Oaklands Park.

Liam Barker, Josh Brown Owen Tucker came into the forwards, with Ethan Etherington in the backs and Tyler Babb and Jack Goodin on the bench.

After torrential rain during the week the pitch was on the heavy side and, on a grey afternoon, Farnham kicked off up the slope.

Chichester received the ball and headed off down the slope applying early pressure causing the visitors to concede two quick penalties. Blues were holding their own in the scrum and the lineout was functioning well, but both teams were struggling with handling.

Huw Binfield takes the ball into contact. Photo by Michael Clayden

On 10 minutes, after a fourth penalty, Farnham received a final warning and Rory Minton nudged the ball into the corner for a lineout. A long throw found Huw Binfield in space and he advanced towards the try line before being stopped. The ball was recycled and moved across the pitch, with a series of pick and goes, before Chichester were penalised for holding on.

Farnham’s kick found touch but Blues stole the lineout and again moved the ball across the pitch. Jamie Kinninmont recycled it to Joel Andrews who passed to Rory Minton. He found Tom Stout to crash through to score, converted by Minton.

Chichester were straight back on the attack with Tom Blewitt releasing Minton who made 20m before passing to Luca Fleming, whose offload nearly found Ethan Etherington on the overlap.

The next 15 minutes were punctuated with scrums as both teams continued to struggle to hold on to the ball. After 30 minutes Farnham made their first substantive foray into the Chichester half but were stopped by Tom Whitehouse, who released Fleming on a run into the opposition half.

Tom Blewitt in full flight. Photo by Michael Clayden

As the clock ran down Farnham started to look more of a threat and Chichester conceded a penalty 5m out. From the lineout, the visitors battered the Blues’ defensive line before grounding the ball to score, making it 7-5 at half time after a dominant half from Chichester.

With the temperature dropping significantly and the wind getting up, Chichester kicked off and for 10 minutes play was even.

On 52 minutes Farnham conceded a penalty which Blewitt dispatched to the corner and from the lineout the forwards worked the ball across the pitch with a series of pick and goes. Tyrese Makasi drove forward then moved along the touchline executing three rotations to break the tackles before crossing the whitewash. But the ball was deemed to be held up and Farnham restarted with a drop-out from the try line.

Within twp minutes Farnham were in front when a long kick down the pitch crossed the try line and was grounded after a foot race, converted, 7-12.

Chichester upped the tempo and again pinned Farnham back in their own half looking for a way through a well organised defence. Having conceded three penalties in quick succession, the visitors lost a player to the sin bin.

From a scrum 30m out, the ball was spun to MoM Blewitt, who struck a beautiful chip over the top and Makasi won the foot race, diving over the try line to collect the ball and ground it in Vultures Corner. Conversion missed – 12-12.

Shortly after the restart, Farnham’s misfiring lineout finally secured the ball cleanly and mauled some 15m down the pitch. Chichester infringed at the breakdown, on the edge of the red zone, allowing Farnham to kick for goal and go 15-12 up.

Farnham left Oaklands Park with their unbeaten record intact - just! Over 80 minutes Chichester dominated possession and were unlucky not to take more than a single bonus point. It was a monumental defensive display.

Chichester: Barker, Binfield, Brown, Conley (capt.), Tucker, Whitehouse, Heriot, Makasi, Kinninmont, Minton, Etherington, Andrews, Fleming, Stout, Blewitt, Manley, Babb, Goodin.

Chichester’s next match is away to Chobham on February 15.