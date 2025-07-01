Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club are playing their way to Wimbledon

The CRAFC Ladies Doubles are through to Wimbledon!

This is the first year that Chichester Racquets And Fitness Club has participated in the Play Your Way to Wimbledon competition with a Ladies Doubles entry.

Play Your Way to Wimbledon is a capped rating tournament that gives a wide range of players a unique opportunity to progress and play at the AELTC in Wimbledon.

Congratulations to Louise Knight and Maureen Champa on their outstanding achievement in winning the Sussex/Hampshire & IOW/Channel Islands Area Finals of the Play Your Way to Wimbledon competition. Competing in the Fast 4 format, Louise & Maureen kept their cool and delivered a dramatic third-set tiebreak victory to clinch their title. Their grit and teamwork were on full display. They will now go on to represent Chichester Racquets And Fitness Club on the hallowed grounds of the All England Club on August 6-9, competing in the National Finals.