Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club Celebrates Neal Smith and Heidi Johnson as Mixed Club Championship Winners

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club is proud to announce Neal Smith and Heidi Johnson as the champions of the Mixed Club Championship. The tournament, which featured a total of 40 pairs, showcased exemplary skill and sportsmanship.

Neal Smith expressed his excitement, stating, "Winning the Mixed Club Championship is a true honour and a testament to our hard work and dedication."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was made possible in association with Dropshot and CI optometrist, whose support and partnership enhanced the championship experience for all participants.

Neal Smith and Heidi Johnson Mixed Doubles Padel Champions

Congratulations are also extended to the talented runners-up, Jill Street and Eden Littlefair, for their outstanding performance and competitive spirit throughout the tournament.