Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club celebrates Neal Smith and Heidi Johnson
Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club is proud to announce Neal Smith and Heidi Johnson as the champions of the Mixed Club Championship. The tournament, which featured a total of 40 pairs, showcased exemplary skill and sportsmanship.
Neal Smith expressed his excitement, stating, "Winning the Mixed Club Championship is a true honour and a testament to our hard work and dedication."
The event was made possible in association with Dropshot and CI optometrist, whose support and partnership enhanced the championship experience for all participants.
Congratulations are also extended to the talented runners-up, Jill Street and Eden Littlefair, for their outstanding performance and competitive spirit throughout the tournament.
Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club looks forward to continued success and growth within the vibrant local padel community.