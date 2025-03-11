Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club hosts National Women’s Day padel clinic
In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted a free Women’s Introduction to Padel session last weekend, led by Head Padel Coach Peter Cook.
Peter Cook, a dynamic padel coach with three years of experience at the club, is known for his passion for the sport and his ability to motivate players of all levels.
He tailors his coaching to individual needs, fostering growth and enjoyment on the court.
To participate in any of the Clubs Padel sessions or taster sessions you can contact the club at 01243 785664 or via email at [email protected].
The club is located at Oaklands Park, Chichester, PO19 6AR.