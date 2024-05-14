Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club hosts successful Grade 5 LTA Padel
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a riveting final match, Mat Worden and Joe Glover emerged victorious, demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork on the court. Their victory is a testament to their dedication and passion for the sport.
Tournament organiser Peter Cook expressed his pride, stating, "It was fantastic to see the level of competition and sportsmanship displayed throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all participants for making it a memorable event."
The high level of competition was evident as players battled fiercely for the coveted title, making each match a thrilling spectacle for spectators and participants alike.
Having two pairs from Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club competing in the final not only showcases the strength of the team at Chichester but also underscores the club's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a competitive spirit among its members.
Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club looks forward to hosting more successful events in the future and continuing to promote the growth of padel in the local community.