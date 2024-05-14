Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club hosts successful Grade 5 LTA Padel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club recently hosted a thrilling Grade 5 LTA Padel Tournament, showcasing top-tier talent and fierce competition. The event attracted players from across the region, highlighting the club's commitment to promoting the sport of padel.

In a riveting final match, Mat Worden and Joe Glover emerged victorious, demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork on the court. Their victory is a testament to their dedication and passion for the sport.

Tournament organiser Peter Cook expressed his pride, stating, "It was fantastic to see the level of competition and sportsmanship displayed throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all participants for making it a memorable event."

The high level of competition was evident as players battled fiercely for the coveted title, making each match a thrilling spectacle for spectators and participants alike.

Tournament winners Match Worden and Joe Glover with tournament organiser Peter Cook

Having two pairs from Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club competing in the final not only showcases the strength of the team at Chichester but also underscores the club's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a competitive spirit among its members.