Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club pair finish third In national tournament

Emily Leighton-Smith and Ally Warr finished third in an LTA Grade 4 padel event.

The tournament held at Advantage Padel, Kingsley, saw a weekend of exciting competition and high-quality padel as pairs battled for top honours.

Leighton-Smith and Warr delivered an impressive campaign, advancing through two tough round-robin qualifying groups to earn a place in the semi-finals. The pair showed great consistency and teamwork throughout the early stages, combining sharp net play with intelligent shot selection to overcome strong opposition.

In the semi-final, Leighton-Smith and Warr faced the eventual tournament winners in one of the matches of the day. After dropping the opening set 6-3, they responded superbly to level the contest by taking the second set 6-3. The decider came down to a tense super tiebreak, where despite their fighting spirit and a string of inspired volleys, they were narrowly edged out 10-7.

It was a brave performance from the Chichester pair, who can take plenty of positives from their run to the final four. Their semi-final display against the eventual champions demonstrated both their potential and their growing presence on the LTA padel circuit.