Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club play their way to Wimbledon
The players start by competing locally, at an event taking place at a local club, park or school, with the winners progressing through to the County and/or Area Finals, and then onto the National Finals at Wimbledon."
On Friday 3rd May, Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club staged their annual ‘Play Your Way to Wimbledon Event’. This was the Open Club Stage of the National 14U event with the winner, and possibly runner up, from both 14U girls' and 14U boys’ singles qualifying for the County stage in July.
The event was played using an elimination draw format with a consolation event for first round losers. All the matches were played using the LTA’s Fast4 Tennis scoring system.
James from Sussex was the runner up, losing out to the eventual winner Sebastian of East Sussex 4-2, 4-0 in an entertaining boys’ singles final.
In the girls’ singles event, Laila from Sussex won the gold medal by defeating Isla from Sussex 4-0, 4-0.
Tournament Referee Peter Cook said afterwards, "The tournament was played in a very sportsmanlike manner by everyone. It was a great atmosphere with some fantastic, competitive matches."
Peter Cook, Tournament Referee