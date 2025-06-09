Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club veteran star clinches third Over 35 squash title
The 47-year-old swept through the competition without dropping a single game, underlining his enduring quality and fitness.
In the Over 75s category, Ian Graham emerged victorious after a well-fought final against Larry Grover. Graham’s superior movement and sharp anticipation gave him the edge, proving that hard work and dedication continue to pay dividends, even in the later stages of competition.
Steve McLoughlin also turned in a standout performance, narrowly losing 3–2 in the semi-finals to the eventual champion. As he prepares to move into the next age category next year, McLoughlin’s run is a testament to both his competitiveness and potential.