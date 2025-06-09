Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club veteran star clinches third Over 35 squash title

By Toby Palmer
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 21:49 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 08:08 BST
Tim Vail winning the over 35`s masters championshipTim Vail winning the over 35`s masters championship
Tim Vail winning the over 35`s masters championship
In a dominant display of skill and stamina, Tim Vail claimed his third Over 35s Championship title, adding to previous wins in 2018 and 2021.

The 47-year-old swept through the competition without dropping a single game, underlining his enduring quality and fitness.

In the Over 75s category, Ian Graham emerged victorious after a well-fought final against Larry Grover. Graham’s superior movement and sharp anticipation gave him the edge, proving that hard work and dedication continue to pay dividends, even in the later stages of competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve McLoughlin also turned in a standout performance, narrowly losing 3–2 in the semi-finals to the eventual champion. As he prepares to move into the next age category next year, McLoughlin’s run is a testament to both his competitiveness and potential.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice