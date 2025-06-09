Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club veteran star clinches third Over 35 squash title

Tim Vail winning the over 35`s masters championship

In a dominant display of skill and stamina, Tim Vail claimed his third Over 35s Championship title, adding to previous wins in 2018 and 2021.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 47-year-old swept through the competition without dropping a single game, underlining his enduring quality and fitness.

In the Over 75s category, Ian Graham emerged victorious after a well-fought final against Larry Grover. Graham’s superior movement and sharp anticipation gave him the edge, proving that hard work and dedication continue to pay dividends, even in the later stages of competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve McLoughlin also turned in a standout performance, narrowly losing 3–2 in the semi-finals to the eventual champion. As he prepares to move into the next age category next year, McLoughlin’s run is a testament to both his competitiveness and potential.