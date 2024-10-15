Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club proudly represented at the National iPadel Final held at Rocket Padel in Bristol this past Saturday. The team, captained by Mat Worden and featuring players Lewis Strudwick, Tommy DF Cartledge, James Marks, Stuart Marks, James Bird, Joe Glover and super sub Harry (The Fountain) Boyd delivered an impressive performance throughout the tournament.

In a gripping final that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club fought valiantly but ultimately finished as runners-up. After an intense battle, the match reached a championship tiebreak shootout, where the team narrowly lost 10-8.

Team manager Toby Palmer expressed pride in the team's performance, stating, "Our players showed incredible resilience and teamwork throughout the tournament. While we're disappointed not to have taken home the title, reaching the final is a tremendous achievement, and I'm incredibly proud of how well the team represented our club."

The Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club team’s journey to the final was marked by dedication and skill, and their performance has inspired both players and supporters alike. The club looks forward to continuing to build on this success in future tournaments.