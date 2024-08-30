Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosts spectacular padel exhibition match
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 100 spectators, who were treated to a showcase of skill and athleticism from an exceptional lineup.
The exhibition match featured UK number 1 Chris Salisbury, Sussex number 1 and newly appointed Sussex men’s team captain Mat Worden, UK number 14 Ethan Bardo, and Toby Bawden, an LTA Padel coach tutor and winner of the 2024 Jambalaya Open. These elite athletes displayed their expertise and competitive spirit, captivating the audience with every point.
The event was expertly hosted by Matt Chilton, renowned BBC Sports commentator, whose lively and insightful commentary added to the excitement of the evening. Also in attendance was Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller, showing her support for the local sporting community.
The success of the event was made possible by the generous support of sponsors Manuka Foods, Buzby and Blue, CI Optometrists, and The Prebendal School. Their contributions were instrumental in bringing this high-calibre exhibition to Chichester and promoting the growth of padel in the region.
“We are thrilled with the turnout and the level of play we witnessed today,” said a spokesperson for Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club. “It was an honour to host such talented players and to see so many members of our community come together to enjoy this fantastic sport.”
The club hopes that this exhibition match will inspire more local interest in padel, one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK, and looks forward to hosting more events in the future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.