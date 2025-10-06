Chichester RFC win on their day trip to Guernsey

After a two-week break, Chichester returned in style when they won 45-26 as they made the hop across the Channel to play Guernsey.

Blues made seven changes, with Huw Binfield and Rob Hennig joining the forwards, Fin West, James Scrivin-Wood and Jo Amin in the backs and Ben Thorne and Yannick Mack on the bench.

With the remnants of Storm Amy battering the islands, Guernsey kicked off into the wind. Blues started strongly and had the opposition scrum on the back foot from the get-go.

Guernsey conceded a couple of penalties and from the 22m line Oscar De Lacy fed Huw Binfield who ran the ball in to score out wide.

Jo Amin scoring Blues' fifth try - picture by Alison Tanner

Having defended against two Guernsey attacks in the red zone, Chichester moved the ball down field and were awarded a penalty 8m out. Rhys Thompson took the tap, catching the opposition defence off guard, and passed to Dan Heriot who muscled his way over to score and make it 0-10.

Guernsey upped the tempo, putting Blues’ defence under pressure close to the try line, and crossed to score after a series of pick and goes. But Chichester’s response was immediate, with Thompson running cross field and offloading to Owen Tucker who charged through to score under the posts, converted by Gareth Davies for 5-17.

Great work by Ethan Etherington on the touchline, saw the ball sent deep into the opposition half. Guernsey were penalised and another quick tap, from the alert Thompson, saw Binfield touch down for the bonus point try, converted by Davies, and it was 5-24 at half-time.

With injuries to the Guernsey front row the second half was played with uncontested scrums.

Rob Hennig scoring on his first appearance for Chichester - photo by Alison Tanner

Chichester were immediately awarded the first uncontested scrum. The ball was whipped across the field to Jo Amin, whose pace took him through the defence to score on 41 minutes, converted by Davies.

The uncontested scrum provided the hosts a platform and over the next nine minutes they scored two converted tries, making it 19-31 with a partisan crowd believing a comeback was on the cards.

However, Blues took the attack back into the Guernsey half where the ball was spun out to Etherington who skipped his way past a floundering defence to score close to the posts, converted by Davies.

On 60 minutes, the opposition had a player sent to the sin bin but despite their numerical disadvantage crossed the whitewash for the bonus point try, 26-38.

Davies’ clearance kick was chased down by De Lacy and Etherington and recycled to Rob Hennig. The young South African, on his Chichester debut, evaded the defenders to score his first try for the club. It was converted by Davies, who spent the last two minutes of the match in the sin-bin.

This was a great performance from the whole team in extremely difficult conditions. Handling in the first half was nearly faultless and that, combined with domination in the scrum, saw Blues secure a bonus point inside 40 minutes then stifle a comeback.

MoM was Owen Tucker.

Chichester welcome Andover to Oaklands Park on Saturday (2pm).